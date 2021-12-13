Auto 2022 Audi Q7 SUV: A look at its best features

Top highlights of the new Audi Q7

German automaker Audi has commenced the assembly of the Q7 (facelift) SUV in India and it should debut here next month. The car has an imposing design and is likely to be fueled by a TFSI turbo-petrol engine. It also gets a tech-forward cabin with a bunch of creature comforts. Let us have a look at some of its highlights.

The new Audi Q7 bears significant changes compared to its predecessor and shall be launched in India to roundup the brand's portfolio. The car will make its way to our shores in a Completely Knocked Down form and is likely to raise competition in the luxury SUV segment. Here, the Q7 will go against rivals like the Volvo XC90, BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Exteriors Dynamic turn signals light up when the car is locked/unlocked

The new Audi Q7 flaunts an expansive chrome grille, air vents with wide slats, and gets a wide variety of wheel choices globally, including two 22-inch ones. It is available in nine color options. For lighting, the SUV gets matrix LED headlights with Audi's laser light technology. When the vehicle is locked/unlocked, the LED animations and dynamic turn signals are illuminated.

Interiors It can easily fit up to seven passengers

The facelifted Audi Q7 has an opulent cabin with room for seven passengers, front seats with contours, an Alcantara headliner, and a hands-free tailgate which can be accessed at the touch of a button. There is also a panoramic sunroof, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system which delivers a 'rich and emotional' effect.

Technology The SUV can navigate using Google Earth

The Q7 is loaded to the brim with tech-based features. It packs a virtual cockpit with three display modes and support for Google Earth. A 10.1-inch infotainment console with support for haptic feedback and a secondary 8.6-inch touchscreen with handwriting recognition are also available. For the driver's assistance, a 360-degree-view camera system, active lane assist, and adaptive cruise assistance are offered.

Performance Quattro all-wheel-drive system ensures smooth driving

Adaptive air suspension

In India, the Audi Q7 is expected to run on a 3.0-liter TFSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 335hp of power and 500Nm of torque. The car has Quattro all-wheel-drive system that ensures a smooth driving experience by constantly optimizing the acceleration and handling. The all-wheel-steering improves maneuverability at low speeds while the adaptive air suspension optimizes driving dynamics via automatic adjustment.