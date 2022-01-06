Prior to launch, India-specific 2022 SKODA KODIAQ's features revealed

Prior to launch, India-specific 2022 SKODA KODIAQ's features revealed

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

2022 SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) will be offered in three variants

SKODA is all set to announce the facelifted version of its KODIAQ SUV in India on January 10. Ahead of its launch, the key exterior and interior highlights of the car have been officially revealed by the automaker. The KODIAQ (facelift) has a hexagonal grille, retractable washer for the LED headlights, an electric tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker Canton sound system.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new SKODA KODIAQ is just a few days away from making its comeback in India after it was discontinued here in April 2020. It is said to be offered in three variants: Style, Sportline, and L&K. The SUV will be a premium offering and it will take on rivals such as the Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass, among others.

Exteriors KODIAQ (facelift) has dual-tone alloy wheels and dynamic turn indicatiors

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ has a muscular stance with a sculpted hood, a hexagonal grille with a chrome outline, a body-colored front bumper, and sleek LED headlights with new LED DRLs. On the sides, it gets roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The SUV also has an electric tailgate with a virtual pedal and dynamic turn indicators on the back.

Information It will have a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox

In India, the facelifted SKODA KODIAQ will be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that churns out 190hp/320Nm. The mill will be paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox that will send power to all the four wheels.

Interiors It sports a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ has a premium cabin with electrically-adjustable front seats with heating, cooling, and memory functions, dual-tone upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and a two-spoke multi-functional steering wheel. The SUV packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console. For safety, it provides nine airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and hands-free parking.

Information 2022 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing and availability

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ is said to cost Rs. 36.5 lakh for the Style model and Rs. 37.5 lakh for the Sportline trim (both prices, ex-showroom). However, the official figures will be announced at the January 10 launch event. Deliveries will begin from January 14.