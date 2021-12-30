Auto SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) SUV to be launched on January 10

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Dec 30, 2021, 11:05 am 2 min read

Czech automaker SKODA will launch the facelifted version of its KODIAQ SUV in India on January 10. To recall, its unofficial bookings have started at select dealerships. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler bears a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with lots of tech-based features. Here, it will be fueled only by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 190hp of power.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The SKODA KODIAQ was discontinued in India in April 2020 and is making a comeback after nearly two years. The car will raise the competition in the SUV segment. It will rival Citroen C5 Aircross and Volkswagen Tiguan. It will be offered in three trim levels: Sportline, Style, and Laurin and Klement. Its deliveries will begin from January 14 onwards.

Exteriors The car has roof rails and a butterfly grille

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ flaunts a sculpted hood, a large butterfly grille, a refreshed bumper, a wide air vent, and sleek headlights with new LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillamps, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the car.

Information It will run on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

In India, the SKODA KODIAQ will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The vehicle gets nine airbags and a panoramic sunroof

The new SKODA KODIAQ has a spacious cabin with three rows of seats, a 2-spoke steering wheel, new upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for smartphone connectivity. The SUV also gets nine airbags, hands-free parking as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Information 2022 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing

SKODA will reveal information pertaining to the pricing and availability of the facelifted KODIAQ in India at the time of its launch next month. However, the SUV is tipped to be priced upwards of Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom).