2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid (facelift) teased in India; launch imminent

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Japanese carmaker Toyota has started teasing the arrival of the facelifted version of its Camry Hybrid in India. The premium sedan will debut "soon" in our market, as per the company. The Camry Hybrid (facelift) has a refreshed design and an updated cabin with a new touchscreen infotainment system. It is expected to retain the hybrid powertrain of the outgoing model.

Toyota had introduced the Camry Hybrid (facelift) globally in November 2020 and is finally bringing the car to India. It will replace the eighth-generation Camry that was launched here in January 2019. As compared to the current model, it has a redesigned front fascia, new alloy wheels as well as an updated cabin with new tech-enabled features.

Exteriors The sedan has a sloping roofline and sleek headlamps

The Toyota Camry Hybrid (facelift) has a reworked front section with a wider V-shaped grille, a redesigned bumper with black slats, and a Toyota logo with blue highlights. It also gets a sloping roofline, sleek LED headlamps, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, new 18-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Dimensions-wise, the sedan has a wheelbase of 2,825mm and a 160mm ground clearance.

Information The powertrain will make 215hp of peak power

In India, the Camry Hybrid (facelift) will reportedly be powered by a 178hp, 2.5-liter petrol engine mated to an electric motor, a 160kW battery, and a CVT gearbox. The hybrid powertrain will churn out 215hp of peak power and 221Nm of maximum torque.

Interiors It packs a 9-speaker JBL sound system

The 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid (facelift) has a 5-seater cabin with power-reclining rear seats, ventilated front seats, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It sports a 9.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For safety, the sedan gets parking cameras, nine airbags, electronic stability control, and traction control.

Information How much will it cost?

The 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid (facelift) is expected to carry some premium over the current-generation model, which is priced at Rs. 41.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch which will happen soon.