These cars have become costlier in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 06, 2022, 01:26 am 3 min read

Several auto brands have raised prices of their cars in India

To offset rising input costs, several automakers in India, including Volkswagen, Hyundai, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, and Mercedes-Benz have decided to raise the prices of their cars. The quantum of the price hikes differ based on the brand and type of car. However, there is no information if these vehicles have received any cosmetic or mechanical changes or feature upgrades.

The rising prices of the cars are indicative of the hurdles that the carmakers are facing right now. This might also result in their sales going down as buyers may wait for the right moment to make a purchase. Though we have mentioned the hikes by only five companies here, brands like Volvo and SKODA have also decided to do the same.

Volkswagen cars have become costlier by up to Rs. 45,700

Volkswagen Polo has become costlier by Rs. 25,000. It starts at Rs. 6.45 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.25 lakh. Barring the Comfortline MT and Highline MT trims, the Vento is now up to Rs. 29,000 more expensive. It falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 10-14.79 lakh. Finally, the Taigun is costlier by Rs. 45,700. It is priced between Rs. 10.99-17.99 lakh.

Hyundai cars are up to Rs. 22,000 more expensive

Hyundai VERNA and VENUE are costlier by Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 4,100, respectively. The i20 costs up to Rs. 6,800 more, while the CRETA has witnessed a hike of up to Rs. 7,000. The AURA and Grand i10 NIOS are Rs. 7,300 more expensive, while SANTRO's prices have been raised by Rs. 10,000-17,400. Finally, the ALCAZAR SUV is dearer by up to Rs. 22,000.

Toyota cars get costlier by up to Rs. 1.1 lakh

Select variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta have become costlier in India by up to Rs. 33,000. The car starts at Rs. 16.89 lakh and goes up to Rs. 25.32 lakh. On the other hand, the Fortuner SUV is now up to Rs. 1.1 lakh more expensive. The vehicle begins at Rs. 31.39 lakh and goes up to Rs. 43.43 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki cars will be costlier this month

Maruti Suzuki will raise the prices of its models this month. However, the amount of the hike has not been disclosed. Notably, the company had increased the prices of its cars four times last year. In January 2021, prices were raised by Rs. 34,000, followed by another hike in April. In July and September, there were hikes of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 22,500, respectively.

Mercedes-Benz cars will become 2% more expensive

To offset feature enhancement and rising input costs, Mercedes-Benz will increase the prices of select models this month by up to 2%. However, those who have booked their cars by December 31, 2021, will receive price protection. The German automaker had hiked the prices of its vehicles in January 2021 by up to 5%, depending on the model.