Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 06, 2022, 12:21 am 2 min read

At the CES 2022 event, BMW has demonstrated a color-changing paint technology on its iX SUV that would allow cars to change their exterior shade. In fact, the brand had announced last year that with the touch of a button this technology would change the outer color of a four-wheeler. Sadly, no details pertaining to this revolutionary paint have been disclosed by the company.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

BMW is no stranger to technological innovations and the color-changing paint is yet another weapon in its arsenal. While the details of this technology are yet to be divulged, it is truly futuristic and impressive. The application of this color-changing paint technology will provide so many customization opportunities, not just for cars and bikes but also for other products, including smartphones.

Twitter Post Watch the futuristic technology in action

This color changing @BMWUSA #iX is wild! It’s apparently very temperature sensitive so they have a backup in a trailer in case this one gets too hot / cold pic.twitter.com/lXG1Gw0IKY — Out of Spec Studios (@Out_of_Spec) January 4, 2022

Properties The paint is said to be temperature sensitive

The clip shows an iX SUV painted in a shade of dark gray. When a man standing next to it activates the color-changing paint system, the outer finish suddenly changes to white. Later, the paintwork begins to transition from gray to white. The paint is said to be sensitive to temperature and may not work if the car gets too hot or cold.

Uncertainty It is unclear whether customers will get this technology

As the lines between automotive and technology sectors are getting blurred, tech companies and automakers routinely throng the CES to showcase their latest innovations. However, it is unclear whether BMW has developed its color-changing paint exclusively as a technology showcase or it will be offered to customers in the future. We expect more details to be revealed soon.

New car BMW has also shown its iX M60 SUV at CES

At the ongoing CES 2022 event, BMW has also showcased its iX M60 SUV. It has a vertical kidney grille, headlights with automatic high-beam assist, and is offered in seven shades. Inside, there is a 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, a 14.9-inch infotainment system, and a wireless phone charger. It runs on a twin-motor electric powertrain that makes 610hp/1,100Nm and delivers a range of 450km.