Sony VISION-S 02 electric concept revealed

Sony has unveiled its VISION-S 02 concept car. The vehicle arrives as part of the company's new division known as Sony Mobility that will be established in Spring this year. Sony is serious about building electric cars and with the VISION-S 02 prototype, it takes a step further. The SUV has an imposing design, a high-tech cabin, and runs on an electric powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

The VISION-S 02 announced at CES 2022 arrives two years after the unveiling of the VISION-S sedan concept. The announcement of a new mobility division and the concept car is indicative of the fact that Sony wants to capitalize on the increasing demand for electric vehicles. If the VISION-S 02 heads to production, it will rival models from Tesla, Huawei, and BMW, among others.

Exteriors The car has 20-inch wheels and eye-shaped headlights

The Sony VISION-S 02 has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, eye-shaped headlights, and dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, cameras instead of ORVMs, flush door handles, and designer 20-inch wheels. A raked windscreen and full-width taillamp grace the rear end. The SUV is 4,894mm long, 1,930mm wide, and tips the scales at 2,480kg.

Information It is fueled by a 536hp electric powertrain

The Sony VISION-S 02 draws power from a twin-motor electric powertrain that generates a maximum power of 536hp. However, the company is yet to disclose details related to the battery and range.

Interiors The SUV gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and head-up display

The Sony VISION-S 02 has a spacious 4- or 7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a full-width display with three screens integrated into a single housing. A pair of multimedia displays are also available for the rear-seat passengers.

Information Sony VISION-S 02: Availability

The Sony VISION-S 02 is a concept car and it is unclear whether it would head to production. However, its design elements and components will make way to a production model that might go official sooner than we initially thought.