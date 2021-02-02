Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Leaf electric car, Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled a special edition Leaf10. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler comes with an Nissan Ariya-inspired design and a spacious cabin with a host of tech features. It is powered by a 40kWh battery pack and delivers a range of 270km on a single charge. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Leaf10: At a glance

The Nissan Leaf10 draws styling cues from the Ariya crossover EV. It has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a rear window wiper, sleek headlights, V-shaped taillamps, and dual-tone paintwork. There is also an intricate Kumiko pattern on the roofline, wing mirrors, and the trunk. A 'Leaf10' badge is placed near the C-pillar to distinguish this model from other Leaf cars.

Information Power and performance

The Nissan Leaf10 is available with a 40kWh battery. It delivers a range of 270km on a single charge. In terms of performance, the car has a top-speed of 145km/h and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Nissan Leaf10 has a spacious cabin with an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot that can host up to seven devices, a 6-speaker audio system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car also houses an infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in 4G connectivity. It comes with e-Pedal and ProPILOT technologies and offers multiple airbags for the safety of the passengers.

Information What about the pricing?