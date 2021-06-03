Toyota GR 86, with 2.4-liter flat-four engine, goes official

Toyota reveals its GR 86 sports car in the US

Alongside the limited-run Supra A91-CF Edition, Japanese automaker Honda has revealed its GR 86 sports car with GAZOO Racing branding in the US. It will go on sale later this year. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look and a feature-rich cabin. It draws power from a 2.4-liter flat-four engine that makes 228hp of maximum power. Here are more details.

The car sports a gaping front bumper

The Toyota GR 86 has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, upswept headlights, and a gaping front bumper with vents. On the sides, it is flanked by black ORVMS, sharp body lines, and 17/18-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a duckbill spoiler, and dual rounded exhaust tips are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a kerb weight of just over 1,270kg.

It is fueled by a 228hp, 2.4-liter engine

Toyota GR 86 draws power from a 2.4-liter flat-four engine that makes 228hp/249Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox with a limited-slip differential. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in around 6.1 seconds.

It has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console and eight speakers

The Toyota GR 86 has a spacious cabin, featuring front seats with leather accents and Alcantara upholstery, up to eight speakers, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, multiple airbags, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control are available.

Toyota GR 86: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Toyota GR 86 will go on sale later this year and is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $27,000 (roughly Rs. 19.7 lakh). Buyers will get a 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA).