Japanese automaker Toyota is all set to unveil the Fortuner (facelift) in India on January 6. Now, in the run-up to the launch event, the company has teased the car, highlighting some of its features. As for the key highlights, the Fortuner (facelift) will come with an updated front fascia, a revamped cabin with improved safety features, and two BS6-compliant engine choices.

It’s been the undisputed leader for over a decade. Go ahead and guess its name in the comments below. Power-packed launch on 6th Jan 2021. Save the date! Witness it @ https://t.co/tGrAQOR92K#PowerPackedLeader #PowerUnleashed #StyleIcon #Toyota #ComingSoon #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/mdGyiFJOcx — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) January 2, 2021

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner will feature a large mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, a sleek air vent, a huge silvered skid plate, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A new 'Legender' trim, with an aggressive-looking black grille and 20-inch alloy wheels, will also be on offer.

The Toyota Fortuner (facelift) will come with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.7-liter petrol motor that produces 164hp/245Nm and a 2.8-liter diesel unit that delivers 201hp/500Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The upcoming Toyota Fortuner will offer a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, ambient lighting, electrically-adjustable front seats, and a wireless smartphone charger. It will also pack a JBL audio system and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, the SUV will provide seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, lane departure warning, and radar-guided dynamic cruise control.

