Last updated on Jun 03, 2021

2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition unveiled with sportier styling

South Korean automaker Kia has introduced the 2022 Stinger Scorpion Special Edition model in the US. It starts at $52,585 (roughly Rs. 38.4 lakh) and is being released in the batches of 250 units per month. The four-wheeler comes with a sporty design, a few updates inside the cabin, and is offered with two turbocharged engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It runs on blacked-out 19-inch wheels

2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Edition features a sloping roofline, a blacked-out 'Tiger Nose' grille, a wide air dam, LED headlights, and the company's new logo. On the sides, it has blacked-out ORVMs as well as B-pillars, and 10-spoke, 19-inch wheels also finished in black. A shark fin antenna, a body-colored spoiler, dark exhaust tips, and a full-width taillamp are available on the rear end.

Information

It comes with two engine choices

The 2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition is offered with two engine options, including a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged motor that delivers 300hp of power and 422Nm of torque and a 3.3-liter V6 twin-turbo mill that generates 368hp/510Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle has a feature-packed cabin

The 2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Edition offers a spacious cabin with faux carbon fiber accents, Red or Black color options for the Nappa leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It also packs a 4.2-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with standard connectivity features. For safety, the four-wheeler provides multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Edition: Pricing

The 2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Edition carries a starting price-tag of $52,585 (roughly Rs. 38.4 lakh) for the rear-wheel-drive variant and costs $54,785 (around Rs. 40 lakh) for the all-wheel-drive model.