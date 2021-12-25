Auto Yezdi Roadking previewed in a teaser video; launch imminent

Yezdi Roadking previewed in a teaser video; launch imminent

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 25, 2021, 09:20 pm

Yezdi teases its Roadking bike in India

Classic Legends-owned Yezdi is expected to launch a new motorbike in India soon. In the latest development, the brand has released a teaser of a two-wheeler, which might be the modern version of the Roadking. The teaser suggests that it will have an oval-shaped fuel tank, an 18-inch front wheel, and a long front suspension. It might run on a 334cc, single-cylinder engine.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Yezdi brand will make its comeback in India through Classic Legends, which also owns Jawa. The Roadking bike will sport a retro-inspired design and is likely to offer some tech-based features, too. The motorcycle will raise the competition in the entry-level cruiser bike segment on our shores. It will take on rivals such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Design The bike might have a windscreen and alloy wheels

The Yezdi Roadking is likely to have a sloping fuel tank, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up seat, a circular headlight, bar-end mirrors, a lengthy chromed exhaust, a pillion backrest, and a curved rear fender. It should pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. Its kerb weight and fuel storage capacity will be revealed later.

Information It will be fueled by a 31hp, 334cc engine

The Yezdi Roadking is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine sourced from the Jawa Perak. The motor generates a maximum power of 30.64hp and a peak torque of 32.74Nm.

Safety It should get telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Yezdi Roadking might be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. On the other hand, the suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Yezdi Roadking: Pricing and availability

Details related to the availability and pricing of the Yezdi Roadking in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the motorbike is likely to bear a price figure of around Rs. 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom).