Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 14, 2021, 02:06 pm

Benelli reveals 2022 Leoncino 250 in Europe

Italian automaker Benelli has revealed the 2022 iteration of its Leoncino 250 motorbike for the European markets. As for the highlights, the new version of the quarter-liter motorcycle gets cosmetic changes, including a new LED headlight and refreshed graphics. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 250cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 25.4hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Barring minute cosmetic changes and a Euro 5-compliant engine, the 2022 Benelli Leoncino 250 is almost the same as its predecessor. Its good looks and affordable price should fetch in a lot of buyers in Europe. The two-wheeler should also make its way to India in the future to take on rivals like the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 cafe-racer motorcycles.

Design The bike has a single-piece seat and aluminium alloy wheels

Benelli Leoncino 250 sits on a steel trellis frame and has a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, a rear tire hugger-mounted number plate holder, and circular mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels. It can store 12.5 liters of fuel and has a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information It runs on a 25hp, 250cc engine

The new Benelli Leoncino 250 draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 25.4hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 21Nm at 8,000rpm.

Safety It gets 41mm inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Benelli Leoncino 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Benelli Leoncino 250: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 2022 Benelli Leoncino 250 sports a price-figure of €3,740 (roughly Rs. 3.2 lakh). However, no details related to the pricing and availability of the motorbike in India are currently available.