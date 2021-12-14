Auto BMW iX sold out in India; deliveries scheduled for April

BMW iX's first batch sold out in a day

BMW had launched the iX electric SUV in India yesterday and the company has now announced that the car has been sold out. Deliveries of the vehicle will begin in April next year while the second batch of bookings will be opened in the first quarter of 2022. In India, it comes in a single xDrive40 variant with a range of 425km. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The first batch of BMW iX being sold out in a day shows the growing demand of luxury electric vehicles in India. The bookings for the car were open via both the website as well as BMW dealerships. It is BMW's first electric car in India and arrives as Completely Built Unit (CBU). It also gets the brand's fifth-generation all-electric powertrain.

Exteriors The car has a wheelbase of 3,000mm

The BMW iX features a striking look with a large kidney grille, a sculpted bonnet, blue highlights across the body, a roof-mounted spoiler and sleek LED headlights as well as taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by frameless doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV is 4,953mm long, 2,203mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,000mm.

Information A 322hp motor powers the four-wheeler

The BMW iX xDrive40 houses a 76.6kWh battery along with two electric motors. The powertrain produces 322hp of power and 630Nm of peak torque. The car has a range of up to 425km and a top-speed of 200km/h.

Interiors It boasts 4-zone climate control and six airbags

BMW iX offers a luxurious cabin with ambient lighting, a hexagonal steering wheel, a panoramic glass roof, 4-zone automatic climate control and front as well as rear parking sensors. It also packs a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and traction control.

Information How much does it cost?

In India, the BMW iX carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.16 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings will begin again in Q1 2022 while deliveries are slated to commence in April.