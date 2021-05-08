Tata Motors increases car prices by up to Rs. 33,400

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 06:46 pm

Due to the rising input costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, various automakers, including Tata Motors, have increased the prices of their vehicles. All passenger cars from Tata Motors, including the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Nexon, have received a price-hike of up to Rs. 33,400. Notably, the updated prices are applicable starting today, i.e. May 8. Here are more details.

Car #1

Tata Tiago: Prices start at Rs. 5 lakh

Tata Tiago has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 14,400. It features a minimalist design with a blacked-out grille, a sloping roofline, a power antenna, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen console, and dual airbags. The hatchback runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 84.5hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Car #2

Tata Tigor: Now begins at Rs. 5.6 lakh

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Tigor by up to Rs. 24,400. It sports a chrome-accented grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The cabin has a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Under the hood, the four-wheeler draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol mill that generates 84.5hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Car #3

Tata Altroz: Now starts at Rs. 5.8 lakh

Tata Altroz has become dearer by up to Rs. 28,000. It houses a narrow grille with a chrome outline, a sloping roofline, adjustable headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle has five seats, a power steering wheel, twin airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen console. It is offered with three engine choices: an 89hp, 1.5-liter diesel; 85hp, 1.2-liter petrol; and a 108.5hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill.

Car #4

Tata Nexon: Now begins at Rs. 7.20 lakh

Tata Nexon has received a hike of up to Rs. 33,400. It comes with a dual-tone body, roof rails, a muscular bonnet, and a rear spoiler. Inside, the crossover offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen, two airbags, a dual-tone dashboard, an adjustable steering wheel, and power windows. It is available with two engine choices: a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (108.5hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor (118.4hp/170Nm).