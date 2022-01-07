Kia increases prices of Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival in India

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

Kia Motors is the latest company to increase the prices of its cars in India this year. The Carnival MPV has become costlier by up to Rs. 54,000 while the popular Seltos has received a hike of up to Rs. 11,000. The prices of Sonet have been increased by up to Rs. 24,000. Kia has also axed some colors schemes for Seltos and Sonet.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Seltos and Sonet are Kia's two bestselling models in India and had received three price-hikes last year. This is the fourth price-revision since January 2021.

Due to rising input costs and the disturbed global supply chain, almost all car manufacturers have announced a price-hike on their vehicles in India, including MG Motor, Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, SKODA, and Volvo.

Car #1 Kia Sonet now costs Rs. 6.95-13.69 lakh

Kia has axed single-tone 'Beige Gold' and dual-tone 'Beige Gold with Aurora Black Pearl' colors

Kia Sonet sports a sculpted body with a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlights with DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin, sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. The car is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 82hp/115Nm, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 118.3hp/172Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor available in two tunes: 98.6hp/240Nm and 113.4hp/250Nm.

Car #2 Kia Seltos is now priced between Rs. 9.95-18.19 lakh

Kia has removed Seltos's 'Intelligency Blue' color option

Kia Seltos features a muscular bonnet, a chrome-outlined grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, skid plates, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has a 5-seater cabin, sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and six airbags. It is available with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 113.4hp/250Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol motor that churns out 113.4hp/144Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that delivers 138hp/242Nm.

Car #3 Kia Carnival now retails between Rs. 25.49-34.49 lakh

Kia Carnival MPV has a chiseled bonnet, a chrome-accented 'Tiger Nose' grille, LED headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch 'crystal-cut' alloy wheels. Inside, it has a 7/8/9-seater cabin, a 10-way powered driver's seat, sunroof, an 8.0-inch infotainment console, a 10.1-inch rear entertainment system, and six airbags. It is powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine that churns out 197.2hp of power and 440Nm of peak torque.