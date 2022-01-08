Citroen C5 Aircross's prices hiked by nearly Rs. 1 lakh

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

French automaker Citroen has once again increased the prices of its C5 Aircross SUV in India. The brand has hiked the cost by Rs. 93,900 for the single and dual-tone color options of the Feel trim. The Shine trim's price has been increased by Rs. 98,400. The Feel and Shine models now start at Rs. 32.24 lakh and Rs. 33.78 lakh, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

Citroen C5 Aircross was launched in India in April last year and had received its first price-revision in November. This time, the French automaker has hiked the cost of the SUV by nearly Rs. 1 lakh.

However, almost all car manufacturers have announced a price-hike on their vehicles in India. The reason is believed to be rising input costs and a disturbed supply chain.

Exteriors The SUV has split-style LED headlights and wrap-around taillights

Citroen C5 Aircross features a sporty look with a muscular bonnet, a two-part grille, and split-style LED headlights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome finish around the windows, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear-end houses wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, roof-mounted spoiler, and twin exhaust tips.

Information It is equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox

Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel motor, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 175hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The SUV also benefits from four traction modes: Standard, Sand, Snow, and All-terrain.

Interior It has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a 5-seater cabin with adjustable second-row seats, a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, and key-less entry. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, a rear-view camera, an electric parking brake, and ABS.

Information Citroen C5 Aircross: Pricing details

Following the latest price-revision, the Citroen C5 Aircross's Feel trim is priced at Rs. 32.24 lakh for the single-tone version and Rs. 32.74 lakh for the dual-tone variant. The Shine trim now costs Rs. 33.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).