Hyundai TUCSON gets zero-star rating in Latin NCAP safety test

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 19, 2021, 09:15 pm

Hyundai TUCSON scores a duck in Latin NCAP test

The current-generation Hyundai TUCSON has received a zero-star safety rating in a crash test conducted by Latin NCAP (New Car Assessment Program). However, the agency claimed the car provided good protection to the neck, head, and chest of the driver and front-seat passenger. Even, the footwell area was rated stable while the bodyshell was described as steady. The latter can also withstand further loadings.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The test mule of the Hyundai TUCSON undergoing assessment was equipped with dual front airbags, ABS, ISOFIX points, seatbelt pre-tensioner, EBD, and seat belt reminder. The vehicle has received 51%, 4%, and 50% scores in adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, and pedestrian protection, respectively. When it comes to safety assist systems, the score stands at a meager 7%.

Exteriors The car has roof rails and alloy wheels

The Hyundai TUCSON has a muscular hood, a chromed grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the SUV. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,670mm.

Information Petrol and diesel engine options are offered

The Hyundai TUCSON runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 150hp/192.2Nm or a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 182.4hp/400Nm. Transmission duties on the vehicle are handled by a 6-speed or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets five seats and a sunroof

The Hyundai TUCSON has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, 2-zone climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Hyundai TUCSON: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai TUCSON begins at Rs. 22.69 lakh for the base GL Opt AT (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 27.47 lakh for the range-topping GLS 4WD AT (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).