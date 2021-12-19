Auto Deliveries of the Kawasaki Z650RS have started in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 19, 2021, 08:15 pm

Kawasaki begins deliveries of its Z650RS in India

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has started delivering its Z650RS motorbike in India. To recall, it was launched here in October. As for the highlights, the vehicle flaunts a retro-inspired look and offers an all-LED lighting setup as well as a digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes a maximum power of 67.3hp.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Kawasaki Z650RS is an attractive-looking bike and offers great features and excellent performance. The two-wheeler has been priced competitively and it will further raise the competition in the market. At its price point, the newly launched middleweight motorbike, which shares its underpinnings with the Z650, goes against rivals such as the Honda CB650R and Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650.

Design The bike is offered in two shades

The Kawasaki Z650RS sits on a trellis high-tensile steel frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat seat, round mirrors, and an underbelly exhaust. The bike packs a twin-pod instrument cluster, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on split-style alloy wheels. It is available in two color options, namely Metallic Moondust Gray and Candy Emerald Green.

Information It is fueled by a 67hp, 649cc engine

The Kawasaki Z650RS is powered by a BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 67.3hp at 6,700rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Kawasaki Z650RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front end and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Kawasaki Z650RS: Pricing

In India, the Kawasaki Z650RS retro-styled middleweight bike carries a price tag of Rs. 6.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler from the Japanese automaker is now up for grabs in the market.