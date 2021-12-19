Auto New Royal Enfield Classic 350 hits 1 lakh production milestone

Dec 19, 2021

Over 1 lakh units of Royal Enfield Classic 350 manufactured

In a proud achievement for Chennai-based Royal Enfield, the new-generation Classic 350 motorcycle has surpassed the one lakh unit production milestone in India. To recall, it was launched here this September. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a retro look and offers several features. It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 350cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.2hp of power.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Despite production delays due to the ongoing pandemic, the new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 has managed to be a successful bike in India. Apart from here, the two-wheeler is also up for grabs in South Asia, Europe, South America, and Australia. At its price point, the vehicle takes on rivals such as the Jawa 42 and Benelli Imperiale 400.

Design The bike has a halogen headlight and alloy wheels

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits on a twin downtube frame and has split-style seats, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a lengthy exhaust, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on spoked/alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. It can store 13 liters of fuel and weighs 195kg.

Information It runs on a 20hp, 350cc engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 runs on a BS6-compliant 350cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that generates a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets 41mm front forks

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single/dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with 6-step preload adjustability on the rear.

Information Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing

In India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.84 lakh for the base model and goes up to Rs. 2.15 lakh for the range-topping variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).