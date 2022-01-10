Kawasaki celebrates 50th anniversary of Z series with special models

Jan 10, 2022

To commemorate the introduction of the Z1 bike in 1972, Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the 50th Anniversary edition variants of its Z650, Z650RS, Z900, and Z900RS motorcycles. All four vehicles sport special paintwork and certain cosmetic changes. However, mechanically, they are identical to their standard counterparts. A few of these 50th Anniversary motorbikes might also be brought to India.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kawasaki Z series of motorcycles have been around for quite a long time, and the introduction of their celebratory models should boost their demand among customers.

The Z series is also quite popular in India and certain units of the 50th Anniversary models should also be brought to India. They will rack up quite a few sales on our shores.

Design The special Z650 and Z900 have a Firecracker Red paint

Kawasaki Z900 Kawasaki Z650

The 50th Anniversary editions of the Kawasaki Z650 and Z900 flaunt a special Firecracker Red paint job. They offer a red finish on the bodywork as well as the wheels, while white and black stripes run across the entire length of the vehicle. A special 50th Anniversary edition badge on the fuel tank and gold-colored 'Kawasaki' and 'Z' logos are also available.

Changes The Z650RS and Z900RS have golden alloy wheels

Kawasaki Z650RS Kawasaki Z900RS

The special versions of Z650RS and Z900RS have a '50th Anniversary' logo on the fuel tank, golden spoke-like alloy wheels, a chromed pillion grab rail, and special emblems on the sides. The motorcycles also sport a new cover for their ribbed seats and a dual-tone paint option known as Candy Diamond which pays tribute to the 'Fireball' shade of the 1972 Z1.

Performance A 6-speed gearbox handles transmission duties

The 50th Anniversary Kawasaki Z650 and Z650RS draw power from a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 67.06hp of maximum power and 64Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the Z900 and Z900RS run on a 948cc, liquid-cooled mill that generates a maximum power of 123.2hp and a peak torque of 98.6Nm. Transmission duties on all the bikes are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Cost Kawasaki Z series 50th Anniversary edition: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 50th Anniversary Z650 costs €8,399 (around Rs. 7.04 lakh), while the Z650RS is priced at €9,399 (roughly Rs. 7.8 lakh). The special Z900 carries a price-tag of €11,299 (approximately Rs. 9.4 lakh) and the Z900RS sports a price-figure of €13,899 (around Rs. 11.6 lakh). The vehicles will make their way to dealerships later this year.