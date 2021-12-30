Auto Ola Hyperchargers rolling out; to be free till June 2022

Founder and CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the company has started rolling out its Hypercharger Network across India. More than 4,000 charging points will be set up in 2022 and they shall become operational within six to eight weeks. All buyers of S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters will be able to use them for free till the end of June.

Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year.



We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers. pic.twitter.com/WKEzok4E98 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 28, 2021

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric claims that its fast-charging network would aid in accelerating EV adoption in the country and reduce range anxiety among customers. Around 1,00,000 charging points will be set up across 400 cities. However, a definite timeline is yet to be announced. They will be installed at several locations including residential complexes and even BPCL petrol pumps.

Future plans Ola Electric wants to ready world's largest two-wheeler charging network

In April this year, Ola Electric had announced that it is planning to set up "the world's largest and densest two-wheeler charging network" to "accelerate the customer adoption of EVs and rapidly move the industry to electric." The company also wants to build multi-level parking and charging facilities. They will be set up in IT parks and malls, and shall be fully automated.

Production plant Ola Futurefactory will be world's largest electric two-wheeler plant

The brand is also building a manufacturing facility for EVs called 'Futurefactory' in Tamil Nadu. It is being built for Rs. 2,400 crore and is spread across 500 acres. The factory will comprise 10,000 personnel and shall have an annual production capacity of 10 million units. It shall churn out one scooter every two seconds, making it the largest facility of its kind.

Features A look at the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro have an all-LED lighting arrangement, a single-piece seat, 12-inch aluminium-alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. They are fueled by an 8.5kW electric motor and deliver a range of up to 181km per charge. For safety, the duo has disc brakes on both the wheels and a combined braking system.

Information What about their pricing and sales?

The Ola S1 scooter is priced at Rs. 99,999 while the S1 Pro bears a price-figure of Rs. 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). The company had sold e-scooters worth Rs. 1,100 crore in just two days and deliveries are currently underway.