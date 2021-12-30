Auto Huawei AITO M5 launched: A look at its best features

Huawei AITO M5 launched: A look at its best features

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Dec 30, 2021, 04:59 pm 3 min read

Top features of the Huawei AITO M5

Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its second car, the AITO M5, in its home country. The vehicle flaunts a Porsche Macan-inspired look and has a luxurious cabin with many tech-based features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 1,242km on the CLTC cycle. Let us take a look at some of its highlights.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The AITO M5 is a good-looking electric vehicle with lots of features and an incredible range. It is a part of Huawei's attempt to cement itself as a significant player in the EV market. If the vehicle proves to be a success in China, it might also be introduced in other markets, including India. Globally, it rivals the Tesla Model Y.

Exteriors The car is offered in six color options

The Huawei AITO M5 has a streamlined design with a muscular front fascia, a sloping roofline, and a wheelbase of 2,880mm. It features designer alloy wheels and flush-fitted door handles. For lighting, the vehicle gets sleek headlamps and a light bar spanning the whole tailgate. It is offered in six shades, including Ceramic white, Azure blue, Gilt black, and Mihai blue.

Interiors The infotainment console supports 3D face recognition

The Huawei AITO M5 has a panoramic sunroof, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and a camera on the windscreen's left pillar to monitor the driver's alertness. It can be unlocked using a compatible Huawei device via NFC. The vehicle also offers a 10.4-inch curved LCD instrument cluster and a 'semi-floating' 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter runs on HarmonyOS and supports 3D face recognition.

Technology The vehicle can connect to smart devices at home

The Huawei AITO M5 is the first car to be equipped with the HarmonyOS Smart Cockpit. It displays cards for services like navigation, music, and offers a fast and accurate AI voice assistant. The Smart Cockpit can also connect the vehicle to smartphones and smart home appliances, meaning you can turn on air conditioning and lights from your car itself.

Performance It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds

Multi-link suspension

The range-topping version of the Huawei AITO M5 packs two electric motors linked to an all-wheel-drive system. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds and promises a range of 1,242km on a single charge. The car's multi-link suspension with double wishbones and aluminium alloy chassis ensure a comfortable and stable drive even in extreme conditions.