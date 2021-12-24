Auto Tesla Model Y spotted sans camouflage in India; launch imminent

Ahead of launch next year, India-bound Tesla Model Y spotted

Tesla is expected to launch the Model Y electric car in India sometime in 2022. Now, the vehicle has been spotted without camouflage in Mumbai, revealing its right-hand-drive layout and other interior features along with the exteriors. For the unversed, the car has already debuted in the international markets and is offered in two variants: Performance and Long Range. Here are more details.

Tesla Model Y will be an addition to the elite segment of electric SUVs with autonomous technology in India. It will arrive here as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and interestingly, has no direct rivals at this point. However, the Model Y could replace the luxury electric cars in India such as the Mercedes-Benz EQC, BMW iX, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-PACE.

The Tesla Model Y features a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, a closed grille, blacked-out air dam, and angular headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp creases, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around split taillights, a raked windscreen, and a boot lid with a spoiler are available on the rear section.

Tesla Model Y packs two electric motors. The Performance variant promises a range of 488km and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds. Whereas, the Long Range model offers a 525km range and can go from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds.

The Tesla Model Y offers an all-black luxurious cabin with wooden inserts, wireless charging support, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, heated seats, a panoramic glass roof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. It should also house a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The four-wheeler further has semi-autonomous Autopilot technology comprising blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree-view camera, and adaptive cruise control.

Tesla will announce the official pricing and availability information of the Model Y at the time of launch next year. However, going by its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.