2021 BMW iX first impressions: A radical EV flagship

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 10:40 am

The 2021 BMW iX has been launched at Rs. 1.16 crore (ex-showroom)

While BMW is entering into the EV space quite late, it has decided to launch not one but three new EVs in India. It's first product happens to be the flagship iX SUV. The iX enters a crowded arena with numerous rivals but BMW claims its unique design, sustainable interiors, and performance will set it apart from others. Here's our first impression.

Context Why does this story matter?

Luxury SUV buyers are early adopters in terms of electric vehicles and that's why BMW is first bringing its iX here. Globally, the iX is also a very new product and is built on a bespoke EV architecture which offers benefits like flexible interiors and packaging. This story provides an early impression of the new SUV from an Indian market perspective.

Exteriors The car has a futuristic design language

With the iX, BMW has drifted away from its usual design language and has gone in for a radical overhaul along with some futuristic elements. The front-end has the traditional BMW kidney grille albeit in a new design, concealing the radars, sensors, and cameras. The surfacing is clean with minimal lines, flush door handles, and slim headlamps/taillamps. The paint is self-healing too.

Interiors The cabin uses sustainable materials

The interiors are arguably even more impressive than the exteriors while being environmentally friendly as well. BMW has used natural leather, recycled materials and sustainable wood for the cabin while also going for a clutter free lay-out. There are two massive displays which dominate your attention including a curved digital driver display. Space on offer is impressive, thanks to a long wheelbase.

Features From heads-up display to an 18-speaker audio system

Standard equipment includes a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is angled towards the driver and uses the latest version of the iDrive system. There is also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with configurable views. You also get a reversing assistant, wireless charging, a heads-up display, multi-functional seats with massage function, full-length panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting. Audiophiles will also like the 18-speaker audio system.

Performance The car comes with dual electric motors on each axle

The iX xDrive 40 comes with dual electric motors on each axle of the car, putting out a combined power output of 326hp/630Nm. The car has a four-wheel-drive system and distributes the right amount of torque at either the front or rear wheels, depending on the situation. There are dedicated drive modes along with a specific driving sound to alert pedestrians.

Range The official claimed range is 425km

The iX has two high-voltage batteries integrated into the floor to have a combined capacity of 76.6kWh while the official claimed range is 425km. Expect a real-world range of 350km, depending on the driving conditions. BMW will provide a wall mounted charger with every iX while a 150kW DC charger can charge the SUV from 0-80% in just 31 minutes.

Pocket-pinch How much does it cost?

The iX has been launched in India at Rs. 1.16 crore (ex-showroom). While it has no dearth of rivals, the iX stands out for its unique design, performance, and its eco-friendly interiors. It is also well equipped and stands out from the crowd with its futuristic cabin. For anyone looking to buy a luxury electric car, the iX represents a strong proposition.