Hyundai ALCAZAR gets new 7-seater variants with automatic transmission

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 02:43 pm

Hyundai ALCAZAR Platinum (O) and Signature (O) automatic variants launched in India

Hyundai has expanded the variant line-up of its ALCAZAR SUV in India. The automaker has introduced two new 7-seater automatic variants in the Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims. They start at Rs. 19.41 lakh and are available with both petrol and diesel engine options. So far, the Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims were only available in 6-seater configuration with a manual transmission.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai has been updating the ALCAZAR line-up in India. Last week, it removed the 6-seater Prestige and Prestige (O) petrol variants and now two new 7-seater options have been added to the mix. The new 7-seater Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims will attract buyers who are looking for a large SUV with an automatic transmission.

Exteriors

The ALCAZAR has a wheelbase of 2,760mm

Hyundai ALCAZAR features a muscular built with a chrome garnished grille, silvered skid plates, and LED headlights. A roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around taillamps, and a chrome strip are available on the rear. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV is 4,500mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,760mm.

Information

Two engine choices are offered

Hyundai ALCAZAR comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (157hp/191Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113hp/250Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims are available with both the powertrain choices.

Interiors

The new trims sport eight speakers and a smart sunroof

Hyundai ALCAZAR's new Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims offer a dual-tone 7-seater cabin with ventilated seats, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, USB chargers, and automatic climate control. They also house an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, a rear-view camera, and cruise control.

Pocket-pinch

How much do the new trims cost?

Hyundai ALCAZAR starts at Rs. 16.3 lakh and goes up to Rs. 20.14 lakh. The newly-launched Platinum (O) costs Rs. 19.41 lakh and Rs. 19.7 lakh for the petrol and diesel-powered variants, respectively. The Signature (O) is priced at Rs. 19.64 lakh for the petrol model and Rs. 19.85 lakh for the diesel version (all prices, ex-showroom).