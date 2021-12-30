Auto Audi Q7 (facelift) SUV to be offered in two variants

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Dec 30, 2021, 01:44 pm 2 min read

Prior to launch, features and variants of Audi Q7 leaked

German automaker Audi will launch the facelifted iteration of its Q7 SUV in India next month. It will be available in two trim levels, namely, Premium Plus and Technology. The car will have an imposing look and a spacious cabin with lots of features, including a panoramic sunroof and virtual cockpit. It will be fueled by a 335hp, 3.0-liter petrol engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q7 was discontinued in India last year. Now, the brand has decided to introduce the car's facelifted version here to strengthen its portfolio. The SUV will arrive in a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) form and shall raise the competition in the luxury SUV segment. It will rival the Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and BMW X7.

Exteriors The car will be offered in five colors

The Audi Q7 will have a muscular hood, an octagonal grille, matrix LED headlamps, and adaptive windshield wipers (depending on the trim). It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear. The car will be available in Carrara White, Navarra Blue, Samurai Gray, Mythos Black, and Floret Silver colors.

Information It will have a top-speed of 250km/h

In India, the Audi Q7 will run on a 3.0-liter petrol engine that makes 335hp/500Nm. The mill will be mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The car will have a top-speed of 250km/h.

Interiors The SUV will get eight airbags and panoramic sunroof

Audi Q7 Premium Plus trim will have front seats with 4-way lumbar support, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, 4-zone climate control, cruise control, and eight airbags. It will also get a virtual cockpit, lane departure warning, Audi Drive Select, and dual-screen MMI Navigation Plus. In addition to these, the Technology trim will offer an air quality package, B&O audio system, and Audi Park Assist.

Information Audi Q7 (facelift): Pricing and availability

The official availability and pricing details of the Audi Q7 (facelift) in India will be revealed at the launch event next month. However, the four-wheeler is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom).