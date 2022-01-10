2022 SKODA KODIAQ launched in India at Rs. 35 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 10, 2022, 12:36 pm 2 min read

2022 SKODA KODIAQ goes official in India

Czech automaker SKODA has launched the facelifted version of its KODIAQ SUV in India. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an imposing design and an upmarket cabin with several tech-based features, including 3-zone climate control and wireless smartphone connectivity. Under the hood, it is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 190hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The SKODA KODIAQ was discontinued in India in April 2020 and has made a comeback here after almost two years. It is up for grabs in three variants, namely, Style, Sportline, and L&K.

The SUV is a premium offering and has been priced competitively. It goes against rivals such as the Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Jeep Compass.

Exteriors The car has an electric tailgate and LED headlights

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, crystalline LED headlights with LED DRLs and a body-colored front bumper. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. An electric tailgate with a virtual pedal and LED taillamps with dynamic turn indicators grace the rear end of the SUV.

Information It is fueled by a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

The new SKODA KODIAQ runs on a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that generates 190hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets a sunroof and nine airbags

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ has a premium cabin featuring electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function, a panoramic electric sunroof, 3-zone climate control, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with navigation support and wireless smartphone connectivity. Nine airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, EBD, and electronic differential lock ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing and availability

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ costs Rs. 34.99 lakh for the base Style model. The Sportline trim is priced at Rs. 35.99 lakh and the L&K variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 37.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries will start from January 14 onwards.