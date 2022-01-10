Mahindra is offering great deals on its cars in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 10, 2022, 11:25 am 3 min read

Mahindra cars attract huge discounts this January

Mahindra has announced a variety of discounts on some of its popular cars in India, including the KUV100 NXT, XUV300, Marazzo, and the Alturas G4. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. These discounts may vary based on the variants as well as location.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a bid to boost sales at the starting of the year, Mahindra has announced offers on its cars in India.

These deals also seem to be an attractive proposition because the vehicles do not have a long waiting period unlike some of the latest launches.

We have listed popular models from Mahindra which can be bought with offers of up to Rs. 69,003.

Car #1 Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Price starts at Rs. 6.08 lakh

Mahindra KUV100 NXT is available with offers worth Rs. 61,005, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 38,055. The car has a minimalist grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and sleek headlights. Inside, there are two airbags, six seats, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. The SUV runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 82hp of power and 115Nm of torque.

Car #2 Mahindra XUV300: Price begins at Rs. 7.95 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 is offered with benefits worth Rs. 69,003, comprising an exchange offer of up to Rs. 25,000. The SUV boasts a chromed grille, projector headlights, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. There is a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch infotainment panel and seven airbags. The vehicle is available with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (108.6hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (115hp/300Nm).

Car #3 Mahindra Marazzo: Price starts at Rs. 12.42 lakh

Mahindra Marazzo can be bought with discounts of Rs. 35,200, including an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,000. The four-wheeler flaunts projector headlamps, a chrome-finished grille, and a rear spoiler. Inside, there are two airbags, a 7.0-inch infotainment console, and a USB charger. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that churns out 121hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque.

Car #4 Mahindra Alturas G4: Price begins at Rs. 28.77 lakh

Finally, the Alturas G4 is available with offers worth Rs. 69,003, comprising a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,003. The car has a chromed grille, roof rails, sleek headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It gets a 7-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch infotainment panel and nine airbags. The SUV is fueled by a 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 178.5hp/420Nm.