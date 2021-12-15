Auto Benelli Leoncino 250 v/s KTM 250 Duke: Which is better?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 12:30 am

A comparison of Benelli Leoncino 250 and KTM 250 Duke

Benelli has revealed its 2022 Leoncino bike in Europe. It should make its way to India in the future. The quarter-liter motorcycle has a sporty look, packs a digital instrument console, and runs on a 249cc fuel-injected engine. At an estimated price-point of around Rs. 2.5 lakh, should you opt for the Leoncino 250 or the KTM 250 Duke, which is another great model?

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Benelli Leoncino 250 has received some cosmetic updates and a Euro 5-compliant engine. When the bike comes to India, it will be priced competitively and shall increase competition in the market. On the other hand, the KTM 250 Duke has been on sale here since last year. It is an attractive sports bike with excellent performance.

Design The KTM 250 Duke has better looks

The 2022 Benelli Leoncino 250 has a sloping fuel tank, a side-mounted exhaust, a single-piece seat, circular mirrors, and aluminium alloy wheels. On the other hand, the KTM 250 Duke flaunts a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, alloy wheels, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. Both the bikes pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting.

Information The KTM 250 Duke can store more fuel

The new Benelli Leoncino 250 can store 12.5 liters of fuel and has a wheelbase of 1,380mm and a ground clearance of 170mm. Meanwhile, the KTM 250 Duke has a 13.4-liter fuel tank, a ground clearance of 155mm, and a wheelbase of 1,357mm.

Performance The 250 Duke delivers more power

The 2022 Benelli Leoncino 250 is fueled by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 25.4hp and a peak torque of 21Nm. The KTM 250 Duke draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke mill that makes 29.5hp of power and 24Nm of torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Both motorbikes provide inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Benelli Leoncino 250 and KTM 250 Duke are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheelers are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the new-generation Benelli Leoncino 250 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh, while the KTM 250 Duke bears a price-tag of Rs. 2.28 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Both the vehicles seem almost evenly matched. However, our vote is in favor of the 250 Duke as it has better looks, good features, and offers excellent performance.