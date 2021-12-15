MG Motor gifts customized Hector SUV to paralympian Bhavina Patel
MG Motor, in collaboration with The Vadodara Marathon, has offered a customized MG Hector to Paralympics medalist from Gujarat, Bhavina Patel. She had bagged a silver medal in table tennis at Tokyo Paralympics. The SUV has been tailor-made to suit the requirements of a disabled person. This model is also said to be powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
MG Motor had promised a car to the paralympic medalist in August after she won a silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics held earlier this year. Abiding by the promise, the automaker has offered a Hector SUV with features like a hand-controlled lever and wheelchair attachments. Apart from MG, Mahindra had also announced a similar plan to honor paralympic medalists Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil.
The car offers LED lighting and 18-inch wheels
The MG Hector features a muscular built with a chrome studded grille, sleek LED headlights, blacked-out air dam, silvered skid plates, roof-mounted spoiler, LED taillights, a rear window wiper as well as defogger. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler is 4,655mm long, 1,835mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.
Transmission duties are handled by a DCT gearbox
The MG Hector made for Patel is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that churns out 141hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a DCT gearbox.
There is a sunroof and a 360-degree-view camera
The MG Hector custom-made for Patel comes with wheelchair equipment, a hand-controlled lever, and standard features such as a sunroof, automatic climate control, a power steering wheel, and a dual-tone dashboard. It also houses a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.
MG Hector: Pricing
The standard MG Hector starts at Rs. 13.49 lakh for the base Style variant and goes up to Rs. 19.35 lakh for the top-spec Sharp model (both prices, ex-showroom).