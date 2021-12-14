Auto 2023 Genesis G90 sedan: A look at its key highlights

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Published on Dec 14, 2021

Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis has revealed its new-generation G90 sedan. It will go on sale in South Korea next year. The premium vehicle flaunts an imposing look and runs on a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine. It also has an opulent cabin loaded to the brim with tech-based features. Let us have a look at some of its highlights.

Why does this story matter?

After its debut in South Korea, the long-wheelbase version of the new Genesis G90 should eventually make its way to India. Once it arrives on our shores, the competition in the luxury sedan segment might be raised. The four-wheeler should be introduced here as a completely-built unit (CBU). It will rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Audi A8.

The car's pentagonal grille has a 3D effect

Genesis G90 sports a Crest Grille with two G-Matrix patterns to create a 3D effect, "Athletic Power Lines" on the front wheel fenders, a clamshell bonnet, and thick chromed C-pillars. For lighting, the sedan gets sleek Two-Line headlights with Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology and Two-Line rear combination lamps. It rides on 20-inch wheels with an "elegant yet voluptuous" design shod in Michelin tires.

The rear section has a lounge-like appearance

The new Genesis G90 has a luxurious dual-tone black and brown cabin featuring sleek AC vents shaped like wings and a distinct dial-type central control panel for the driver's convenience. Metallic patterns engraved on the carbon trims evoke a sense of luxury. Meanwhile, the second row has a lounge-like appearance and offers seats with 4-way powered leg support.

Ten airbags ensure the passengers' safety

In the 2023 Genesis G90, passengers' safety has been enhanced. The vehicle now offers 10 airbags, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control which slows down upon entering the speed limit, and Hands On Detection function which detects when the driver is holding the steering wheel. Intelligent Front-Lighting System, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist are also available.

The EasyClose system automatically shuts the doors

The G90's EasyClose system automatically closes the door without requiring passengers to reach out and grab the handle. It boasts a mood curator that controls in-car features, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, and a fingerprint authentication system. The car also gets a connected car Integrated Cockpit (ccIC) with support for over-the-air software updates and two 10.2-inch adjustable touchscreens in the rear.

Four driving modes are available

Genesis G90 gets Shift-By-Wire, which permits smooth gear transition and four driving modes, namely Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Custom. Active Road Noise Control cancels road noise generated while driving, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures a smooth ride on slippery paths. The sedan also gets highway control which ensures stability on highways and uphill control which prevents damage to the underbody by raising vehicle height.