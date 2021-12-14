Auto Hyundai introduces discounts on these cars in December 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 04:19 pm

Hyundai India has announced a range of benefits and offers for some of its popular offerings, including the SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and i10. The discounts, of up to Rs. 50,000, can be availed in the form of cash benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. These offers vary depending upon the location and variants. Here are more details.

With the upcoming festive season, automakers are offering discounts on their product range in order to boost sales. This is also a great time for buyers to save up to Rs. 50,000 on the purchase of a new four-wheeler. The benefits are valid only for this month and interested buyers can avail the offers via Hyundai dealerships.

The Hyundai SANTRO can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. It features a compact design with a power antenna, teardrop-shaped headlights, a chrome slat grille, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with rear AC vents, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The hatchback draws power from a 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 69hp/99.05Nm.

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS is available with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000. It gets a sculpted bonnet, horizontal slat grille, roof rails, and projector headlamps. Inside the 5-seater cabin, there is a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a rear-view camera. The vehicle is offered with a 1.2-liter diesel motor (74hp/190.24Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol mill (81.86hp/113.75Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (98.63hp/171.6Nm).

Hyundai AURA attracts discounts of up to Rs. 50,000. It sports a chrome surrounded grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It gets a 5-seater cabin with a power steering wheel, two airbags, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. The car comes with a 1.2-liter diesel engine (74hp/190.2Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol motor (81.86hp/113.7Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (98.63hp/171.6Nm).

Lastly, Hyundai is selling the i20 with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000. It features a sloping roofline, a honeycomb mesh grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and all-LED lighting. Inside, there is a height adjustable driver's seat, voice control, a sunroof, wireless charging, and six airbags. The four-wheeler is offered with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (98.63hp/240.26Nm), 1.2-liter petrol motor (81.86hp/114.74Nm), and 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (118.36hp/171.62Nm).