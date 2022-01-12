Renault offering discounts worth Rs. 1.3 lakh on its cars

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 12:30 am 3 min read

Renault KWID, Triber, Kiger, and Duster receive discounts in India

French automaker Renault has announced a range of discounts and offers for the month of January on its KWID, Triber, Kiger, and Duster models. Customers can avail the benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate offers, and loyalty benefits. Notably, these deals vary depending on the model and are applicable until January 31, 2022.

With the beginning of the new year, Renault has introduced a number of discounts and offers on its popular four-wheelers to attract customers and boost sales at a time when carmakers are announcing price-hikes.

The highest benefits of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh are available on the Duster model. These offers are also exciting because the cars don't have a long waiting period.

Car #1 Renault Kiger is available with loyalty benefit of Rs. 10,000

The Renault Kiger is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 20,000, including a Rs. 10,000 loyalty bonus. It has a twin-slat chrome-finished grille, split LED headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin comes with an 8.0-inch infotainment panel and four airbags. It draws power from a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 98hp/160Nm.

Car #2 Renault KWID is available with exchange offer of Rs. 15,000

The Renault KWID is available with benefits of up to Rs. 35,000, including an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000. It features a cascading grille, sleek headlights, and roof rails. On the inside, there are five seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and two airbags. The hatchback comes with a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 67hp/91Nm and another 799cc petrol motor that generates 53.26hp/72Nm.

Car #3 Renault Triber gets exchange benefit of Rs. 20,000

For its Triber MPV, Renault is offering total benefits worth up to Rs. 40,000, depending on the model. It sports a chiseled bonnet, swept-back headlights, a sloping roofline, chromed grille, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, it offers three rows of seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment console, and four airbags for safety. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter petrol mill that churns out 70hp/96Nm.

Car #4 Renault Duster available with cash discount worth Rs. 50,000

The Renault Duster is available with benefits worth Rs. 1.3 lakh, including a cash discount of Rs. 50,000. The SUV features a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, projector headlamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has five seats, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (104.5hp/142Nm) and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor (153.86hp/254Nm).