Toyota Hilux tipped to debut in India on January 20
Toyota was expected to launch its new Hilux pick-up truck in India sometime this month and as per the latest reports, the four-wheeler may go official on January 20. The Japanese automaker will start taking pre-orders for the Hilux soon after its launch against a booking amount of Rs. 1 lakh. The deliveries will start from March 2022.
Why does this story matter?
- The upcoming Toyota Hilux will be assembled locally at the company's Karnataka facility and is said to share some of its features with the Toyota Fortuner.
- As per the reports, it will carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross pick-up trucks in India.
The pick-up truck will be available in five color variants
The Toyota Hilux will sport a muscular bonnet, a rugged bumper, a hexagonal grille, and swept-back LED headlamps. On the sides, it will have ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, and alloy wheels. The rear end will get a large cargo bed and LED taillights. It will be offered in Gray Metallic, Emotional Red, Silver Metallic, White Pearl, and Super White color options.
It will have a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard
In India, the Hilux will be offered with two diesel powertrain options: a 2.4-liter unit that makes 150hp and a 2.8-liter unit that churns out 204hp. Standard will be a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, the more powerful 2.8-liter engine will be offered with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A four-wheel-drive system will also be available.
It will offer a rear-view camera
The Toyota Hilux will come with a spacious cabin, leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control, and a push start/stop button. It will be equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, parking sensors, and crash sensors.
Toyota Hilux: Pricing and availability
In India, the Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced at around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch on January 20.