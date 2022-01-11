Toyota Hilux tipped to debut in India on January 20

Jan 11, 2022

Toyota Hilux's launch date in India revealed

Toyota was expected to launch its new Hilux pick-up truck in India sometime this month and as per the latest reports, the four-wheeler may go official on January 20. The Japanese automaker will start taking pre-orders for the Hilux soon after its launch against a booking amount of Rs. 1 lakh. The deliveries will start from March 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Toyota Hilux will be assembled locally at the company's Karnataka facility and is said to share some of its features with the Toyota Fortuner.

As per the reports, it will carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross pick-up trucks in India.

Exteriors The pick-up truck will be available in five color variants

The Toyota Hilux will sport a muscular bonnet, a rugged bumper, a hexagonal grille, and swept-back LED headlamps. On the sides, it will have ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, and alloy wheels. The rear end will get a large cargo bed and LED taillights. It will be offered in Gray Metallic, Emotional Red, Silver Metallic, White Pearl, and Super White color options.

Engine It will have a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard

In India, the Hilux will be offered with two diesel powertrain options: a 2.4-liter unit that makes 150hp and a 2.8-liter unit that churns out 204hp. Standard will be a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, the more powerful 2.8-liter engine will be offered with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A four-wheel-drive system will also be available.

Interiors It will offer a rear-view camera

The Toyota Hilux will come with a spacious cabin, leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control, and a push start/stop button. It will be equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, parking sensors, and crash sensors.

Information Toyota Hilux: Pricing and availability

In India, the Toyota Hilux is expected to be priced at around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch on January 20.