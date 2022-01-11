2022 Audi Q7 is now up for bookings in India

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

The new Audi Q7 is up for bookings at Rs. 5 lakh in India

German automaker Audi has opened the order books for its upcoming 2022 Audi Q7 SUV in India with a booking price of Rs. 5 lakh. The four-wheeler is expected to go official later this month in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology. It is said to come with a new 3.0-liter V6 engine and some interior as well as exterior cosmetic tweaks.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Audi Q7 will make a comeback later this month after it was discontinued in India following the BS6 emission rules.

The luxury SUV is in production at Audi's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra and has already started arriving at multiple dealerships across the country.

It will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Land Rover Discovery, and Volvo XC90.

Exteriors The car will have Matrix LED headlamps and alloy wheels

The 2022 Audi Q7 will feature a redesigned front face with a sculpted hood, chrome-framed octagonal grille, Matrix LED headlamps, and a new bumper with large air intakes. The SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. On the rear, there will be wrap-around LED taillights with chrome trim, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper.

Engine It will be equipped with 8-speed automatic transmission

The 2022 Audi Q7 will draw power from a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The mill is expected to generate 340hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The SUV is said to accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than six seconds and has a top-speed rated at 250km/h. It may come with a Quattro all-wheel-drive system as well.

Interiors It will boast panoramic sunroof and 10.1-inch infotainment panel

The 2022 Audi Q7 will have a spacious 7-seater cabin with brushed aluminium, Piano Black, and Chrome highlights, a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, 4-zone climate control, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. It will pack a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment panel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as an optional head-up display. There will also be multiple airbags for safety.

Information 2022 Audi Q7: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Audi Q7 in India will be announced at the time of the launch. However, the SUV is expected to be priced at around Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom). Audi has fixed the booking amount at Rs. 5 lakh.