2022 Audi Q7 v/s BMW X7: Which one is better?

2022 Audi Q7 v/s BMW X7: Which one is better?

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 05, 2022, 12:14 am 3 min read

2022 Audi Q7 v/s BMW X7: A comparison

Audi will launch its 2022 Q7 SUV in India this month. It is already available in the international markets. The four-wheeler has a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin with lots of tech-based features. In India, it will run on a 335hp, 3.0-liter petrol engine. So, should you buy the Q7 or the BMW X7, which is another great choice? Let us find out.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Audi had discontinued the Q7 in India in 2020. Now, the brand has decided to introduce the SUV's facelifted iteration here to strengthen its portfolio. The car will arrive as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and shall raise the competition in the luxury SUV segment. Meanwhile, the BMW X7 is available in India since 2019. It offers great looks and multiple engine options.

Exteriors The X7 has bigger dimensions and looks more pleasing

2022 Audi Q7 BMW X7

The 2022 Audi Q7 has a chromed octagonal grille, roof rails, matrix LED headlamps, and 19-inch alloy wheels. On the other hand, the BMW X7 bears a large kidney grille, 22-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights with BMW Laserlight technology. The X7 is longer than the Q7 (5,151mm v/s 5,062mm) and has a larger wheelbase (3,105mm v/s 2,995mm).

Do you know? The Q7's cabin has a more refined feel

Q7 has a blacked-out cabin with silver accents, a B&O audio system, and a large center console with a high-mounted armrest. The X7 has a dual-tone interior, featuring electrically adjustable seats wrapped in Vernasca leather and ambient lighting.

Features From cruise control to handwriting recognition

Both the 2022 Audi Q7 and BMW X7 are equipped with features such as auto climate control, cruise control, and multiple airbags. The former gets a virtual cockpit with three display modes, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, and an 8.6-inch touchscreen with handwriting recognition. On the other hand, the BMW X7 offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay.

Performance The X7 offers more engine options

In India, the 2022 Audi Q7 will be fueled by a 3.0-liter petrol engine that makes 335hp/500Nm. The motor will be paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The BMW X7 runs on a 3.0-liter petrol unit that produces 335.2hp/450Nm and a 3.0-liter diesel mill offered in two tunes: 261.5hp/620Nm and 394.2hp/760Nm. An 8-speed automatic gearbox handles the transmission duties.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2022 Audi Q7 is expected to cost around Rs. 80 lakh, while the BMW X7 falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 1.06-1.73 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The X7 is larger in size and offers more engine choices. However, our vote goes in favor of the Q7 as it has good looks, lots of features, and should bear a significantly lower price-tag.