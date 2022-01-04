Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX concept, with a 1,000km range, goes official

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX concept, with a 1,000km range, goes official

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 04, 2022, 02:34 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz unveils its VISION EQXX concept car

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its VISION EQXX concept car at the CES technology show in the US. It will head to production in the future. As for the highlights, the sedan has an aerodynamic design and a tech-loaded cabin made of sustainable materials. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 1,000km on a single charge.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX is a hyper-efficient electric vehicle with great aerodynamics and an extremely long range. It is an interdisciplinary project between the brand's various departments. When the sedan makes its way to the market, it will surely get quite a few buyers. The competition in the luxury EV segment will also be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car flaunts a grille with cooling shutters

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX has a muscular bonnet with vents, a grille with active cooling shutters, air vents in the front bumper, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels with covers on them. A diffuser that deploys at high speeds, and a full-width U-shaped taillamp grace the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,630mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,799mm.

Information It is fueled by a 201hp electric motor

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX packs a 201hp electric motor linked to a battery with capacity of less than 100kWh. The setup promises a range of 1,000km per charge. The battery takes 50% less space and weighs 30% less thanks to ultra-lightweight materials used from Formula One.

Interiors The sedan gets four seats and an 8K display

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX has a 4-seater cabin made of sustainable materials like bamboo-based carpets, vegan leather, and fabric that uses Biosteel fiber. It also houses a 47.5-inch 8K display with support for 3D navigation. The roof has a solar panel with 117 cells. The energy from this solar panel is used to power ancillary electric systems, like the HVAC system, lights, and infotainment system.

Information Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Availability

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX is a concept sedan and will head to production in the future. However, the brand has not disclosed any details pertaining to when it will do so.