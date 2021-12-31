Auto Prior to unveiling, Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX previewed in teaser videos

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Dec 31, 2021, 12:15 am 2 min read

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will unveil its VISION EQXX concept on January 3. In the latest development, the brand has released teaser videos of the upcoming car, revealing key details. The teasers suggest that it will have an aerodynamic body with retractable diffusers and movable body parts. A solar cell to achieve its range target of 1,000km will also be available.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX will be a hyper-efficient electric vehicle with an extremely long range and great aerodynamics. It will be an interdisciplinary project between the company's various departments. If the vehicle arrives in the market, it will surely rack up quite a few sales. The competition in the luxury EV segment will also be raised considerably.

Exteriors The vehicle will bear a full-width light bar

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX will have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood with vents and the brand's logo, a wide air dam, a full-width light bar, and narrow headlights. On the sides, the four-wheeler is expected to be flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A raked windscreen, taillamps, and retractable diffusers will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information It shall have a 1,000km range

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX will draw power from an all-electric powertrain developed by Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains. Its battery will have 20% more energy density compared to the EQS and shall deliver a range of 1,000km per charge.

Interiors The four-wheeler might get a sunroof and head-up display

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX should have a luxurious cabin with a head-up display, auto climate control, a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, parking sensors, and rear AC vents. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, crash sensors, and EBD might ensure the passengers' safety. The four-wheeler should also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Availability

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX will be a concept vehicle and it is unclear whether it would head to production. However, the EV's design elements and technologies might be introduced in another production model in the future.