These Renault cars have become costlier in India

These Renault cars have become costlier in India

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 12:45 pm 2 min read

Renault Kiger, Triber, and KWID get price-hikes in India

French automaker Renault is the latest automobile brand to have announced a price-hike for its vehicles at the start of this new year. The company has increased the prices of the Kiger, Triber as well as KWID models in India. The four-wheelers have received a price-hike ranging from Rs. 10,700-29,000, depending on the model and trim.

Context Why does this story matter?

Renault is the latest automobile brand to join the growing list of automakers that have increased the prices of their vehicles in India this year due to the rising input costs and disturbed global supply chain.

The Kiger, Triber, and KWID models have received a significant hike, which might lessen their demand as customers may wait for upcoming discounts and offers.

Car #1 Renault Kiger's prices hiked by up to Rs. 29,000

Renault Kiger has become costlier by up to Rs. 29,000, depending on the variant. It features a twin-slat grille, split LED headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch infotainment panel and four airbags. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 98hp/160Nm.

Car #2 Renault Triber gets a hike of up to Rs. 23,000

Renault Triber has received a price-hike ranging from Rs. 15,000-23,000 for its RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ variants and their respective automatic models. The MPV sports a muscular bonnet, a sloping roofline, swept-back headlights, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. It offers three rows of seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and four airbags. It draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 70hp/96Nm.

Car #3 Renault KWID becomes expensive by up to Rs. 16,500

Renault KWID has become costlier by up to Rs. 16,500, depending on the variants. The hatchback has a cascading grille, sleek DRLs, and LED headlights. It has a 5-seater cabin, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and a driver-side airbag. It is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 67hp/91Nm and a 0.8-liter petrol motor that makes 53.26hp/72Nm.