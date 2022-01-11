2021 Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 11:28 am 4 min read

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) is priced at Rs. 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

German automaker Volkswagen may have started its India journey with the Polo hatchback but today, it is focusing solely on its SUV portfolio. Last year saw the launch of the Taigun compact SUV and recently, the company re-entered the premium mid-sized SUV segment with the Tiguan (facelift). We drove the newest iteration of the Tiguan to find out what has changed. Here's our review.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is becoming increasingly common for various automakers to cater to the SUV segment in India considering that is where the sales volumes lie.

The SUV segment has seen tremendous growth over the past few years including the premium or mid-sized SUV space.

With the Tiguan (facelift), Volkswagen hopes to attract the new-age SUV buyer with a raft of new features and sportier dynamics.

Exteriors The car has a more muscular appearance

The Tiguan (facelift) is easily distinguishable from the front by its more muscular styling. We especially like the new Matrix LED headlamps alongside the re-profiled bumper and the wider grille. Move to the side and there are new 18-inch alloy wheels and sharp lines which give the Tiguan a premium stance. The rear styling is also updated with new LED taillights.

Interiors The interiors offer excellent build quality

The interiors offer extremely good build quality with an all black theme which gives the cabin a sportier look. While the dashboard design is similar to the pre-facelift model, the touchscreen is now bigger along with an overhauled infotainment system. The climate control functions are touch operated now. Even the instrument cluster is fully digital with customizable views and a cleaner layout

Space The rear seat is suited for being chauffeur driven

The cabin of the Tiguan (facelift) exudes a sense of space with large windows giving an airy feeling. The rear seat is suited for being chauffeur driven with ample comfort and excellent legroom/headroom. Due to the presence of a central tunnel, the car is more of a comfortable 4-seater but it will carry five passengers if needed. The boot capacity stands at 615-liter.

Features From heated leather seats to connected car technology

The Tiguan (facelift) comes with a fairly long equipment list including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with gesture control, a digital instrument cluster, a 3-zone climate control system, and connected car technology. There is also a massive panoramic sunroof, leather seats with heating function, smartphone connectivity, and a rear-view camera. That said, we would have liked if seat ventilation was also on offer.

Performance The petrol powertrain has an impressive power delivery

The Tiguan (facelift) is now solely powered by a petrol engine. That said, even ardent diesel fans would appreciate the 2.0-liter turbo-petrol powertrain that churns out 190hp/320Nm. Standard is a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. Aside from the impressive power delivery, we also like the smooth nature of this motor. Paddle-shifters behind the steering wheel and drive modes further add to the driving experience.

Ride quality The car has sharp handling for its size

The Tiguan (facelift) displays its inherent sporty character with the way it drives. The steering feedback is fluid and precise while the handling is very sharp for a fairly large SUV. We also liked its excellent high-speed stability, allowing effortless cruising at triple digit speeds. However, the low-speed ride quality is a bit firm. Expect a real world fuel efficiency of 9-10km/l.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

The Tiguan (facelift) is sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and is priced at Rs. 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). For the price, it is undeniably value for money on the basis of its sporty design, premium interiors as well as the impressive driving experience. Overall, we think the Tiguan is perfect for SUV buyers who prefer a petrol powertrain.

What works and what doesn't Volkswagen Tiguan Our Rating Good Stuff: Aggressive styling Excellent build quality Feature-packed cabin Impressive performance and handling Decent off-road ability Bad Stuff: No diesel engine on offer Lacks ventilated seats