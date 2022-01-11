Royal Enfield bikes become costlier in India by Rs. 8,408

Royal Enfield bikes become costlier in India by Rs. 8,408

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 11, 2022, 12:45 am 3 min read

Royal Enfield motorcycles have become more expensive

Due to high input costs, automakers have started raising the prices of their products in India. Royal Enfield has announced a price-hike for its entire line-up, including the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, Interceptor 650, and the Continental GT 650. The bikes have witnessed an increment of up to Rs. 8,408, with the highest being on the Himalayan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield had increased the prices of its motorbikes in India multiple times last year, with the last one being in July when the vehicles became expensive by up to Rs. 8,400.

The rising costs are indicative of the hurdles faced by the brand and might result in a sales slump as customers may wait for the right moment to make a purchase.

Bike #1 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price starts at Rs. 1.65 lakh

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 7,320. It has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a halogen headlight, an analog instrument console, and rides on spoked wheels. The bike runs on a 346cc single-cylinder engine that makes 19.09hp/28Nm. For safety, there is a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum on the rear, and single-channel ABS.

Bike #2 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price begins at Rs. 1.87 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has become dearer by up to Rs. 3,332. The bike sits on a twin downtube chassis and flaunts a halogen headlight and a semi-digital instrument console. It is fueled by a 349.34cc, fuel-injected engine that generates 19.9hp of power and 27Nm of peak torque. Disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS ensure the passengers' safety.

Bike #3 Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price starts at Rs. 2.01 lakh

Royal Enfield has raised the prices of the Meteor 350 by up to Rs. 3,323. The two-wheeler is built on a twin downtube frame and sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a digital-analog instrument console, a transparent windscreen, and an LED headlight. The motorcycle is fueled by a 349cc engine that makes 20.1hp/27Nm. Dual-channel ABS and disc brakes on both wheels are also available.

Bike #4 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price begins at Rs. 2.14 lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan has become dearer by up to Rs. 8,408. The motorbike sits on a half-duplex frame and offers a semi-digital instrument cluster, spoked wheels, and a halogen headlight. It runs on a 411cc single-cylinder engine that generates 23.9hp/32Nm. The passengers' safety is ensured by disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #5 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price starts at Rs. 2.85 lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is now up to Rs. 6,381 more expensive. The vehicle has an old-school look with a flat-type seat, a semi-digital instrument panel, spoked wheels, and a circular halogen headlight. The bike is powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled engine that makes 47hp/52Nm. Disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS take care of by the rider's safety.

Bike #6 Continental GT 650: Price begins at Rs. 3.02 lakh

Finally, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has received a price-hike of up to Rs. 6,510. The cafe racer motorcycle has a halogen headlamp, a rider-only saddle, a semi-digital instrument console, and dual exhausts. It is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47hp/52Nm. On the safety front, there are dual-channel ABS and disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.