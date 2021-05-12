Royal Enfield commences its Singapore operations with a new store

To mark the beginning of its Singapore operations, Royal Enfield has set up a new flagship store in the island country. The showroom showcases the brand's entire range of motorbikes, including the Classic, Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650, and the Himalayan. Genuine accessories for the two-wheelers, apparel, and riding gear are also available there. Here are more details.

Meteor 350 has not been launched in the country yet

While the brand's global aspirations were spearheaded by the Interceptor and Continental GT 650, the Himalayan and Meteor 350 are also being marketed as global products and should suit the requirements of Asian motorcyclists. However, the Meteor 350 is yet to be launched in Singapore.

Royal Enfield will create a factory in Thailand

Royal Enfield wants to establish itself as a global leader in the mid-sized motorbike segment. Apart from India where it is focusing on increasing sales, the brand now operates in Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Cambodia, and Thailand. The company is also planning to open a factory in Thailand, which will be an export hub to serve regions like Vietnam and Indonesia.

There are 36 showrooms in Thailand

After the factory in Argentina, the unit in Thailand will be the second overseas facility for Royal Enfield. As of now, the company has 36 showrooms in Thailand and has started operating in other ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) countries as well. Over the past few years, the company has established its presence in Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

The domestic market accounts for most of the company's sales

The lion's share of sales for Royal Enfield comes from the domestic market, and it is also the world's biggest market when it comes to motorbike sales. The company is increasingly aiming to expand its presence in other large motorcycle markets in the region.