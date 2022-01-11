2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, with new features, revealed

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 11, 2022, 12:00 am 2 min read

Harley-Davidson reveals its 2022 Pan America 1250 bike

US automaker Harley-Davidson has unveiled the 2022 iteration of its Pan America 1250 motorcycle. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler gets a TFT instrument console with better visibility, an extended active Hill Hold time of up to five minutes, and a new paint option called Fastback Blue with White Sand. However, the rest of the bike is the same as its outgoing counterpart.

Context Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 broke cover in the international markets in February last year and it is a good-looking bike with lots of features. The introduction of the new version should further raise its appeal among buyers.

The vehicle is expected to make its way to India soon. Here, it will be priced competitively and rival the BMW R 1250 GS.

Design The bike has split-style seats and all-LED lighting

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has split-style seats, a side-slung exhaust, a tall windscreen, and spoked/alloy wheels. It gets a Type-C port, a Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch color touchscreen instrument cluster, a 21-liter fuel tank, and a full-LED lighting setup. The Special model is differentiated by an adaptive headlamp, heated handgrips, an aluminium skid plate, a steering damper, and an Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) system.

Information It runs on a 150hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is fueled by a 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 150hp of power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety It gets cornering ABS and traction control

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets disc brakes, hill hold control, a drag-torque slip control system, cornering ABS, and traction control. There are also five ride modes: Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road, and Off-Road Plus. Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by 47mm front forks and a linkage-mounted rear mono-shock unit. The Special version gets a semi-active suspension setup with vehicle load control.

Information 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 16.9 lakh (ex-showroom).