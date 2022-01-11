2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, with new features, revealed
US automaker Harley-Davidson has unveiled the 2022 iteration of its Pan America 1250 motorcycle. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler gets a TFT instrument console with better visibility, an extended active Hill Hold time of up to five minutes, and a new paint option called Fastback Blue with White Sand. However, the rest of the bike is the same as its outgoing counterpart.
Why does this story matter?
- Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 broke cover in the international markets in February last year and it is a good-looking bike with lots of features. The introduction of the new version should further raise its appeal among buyers.
- The vehicle is expected to make its way to India soon. Here, it will be priced competitively and rival the BMW R 1250 GS.
The bike has split-style seats and all-LED lighting
The 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has split-style seats, a side-slung exhaust, a tall windscreen, and spoked/alloy wheels. It gets a Type-C port, a Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch color touchscreen instrument cluster, a 21-liter fuel tank, and a full-LED lighting setup. The Special model is differentiated by an adaptive headlamp, heated handgrips, an aluminium skid plate, a steering damper, and an Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) system.
It runs on a 150hp, 1,252cc engine
The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is fueled by a 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 150hp of power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
It gets cornering ABS and traction control
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets disc brakes, hill hold control, a drag-torque slip control system, cornering ABS, and traction control. There are also five ride modes: Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road, and Off-Road Plus. Suspension duties on the standard model are handled by 47mm front forks and a linkage-mounted rear mono-shock unit. The Special version gets a semi-active suspension setup with vehicle load control.
2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing
The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 16.9 lakh (ex-showroom).