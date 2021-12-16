Auto Benelli TRK 251 debuts in India at Rs. 2.51 lakh

Benelli launches TRK 251 in India

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has introduced its TRK 251 quarter-liter motorbike in India. It sports a price-tag of Rs. 2.51 lakh and comes with road-biased features. Highlights of the two-wheeler include an aggressive design, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and an 18-liter fuel tank. It runs on a BS6-compliant 249cc engine which comes linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Benelli TRK 251 is the first BS6-compliant quarter-liter offering from the company in India. With updated features and good performance, it offers competition to the KTM 250 Adventure bike. The TRK 251 is also the latest addition to the portfolio of roadsters in India and will attract many customers with its impressive appearance and touring elements.

Design The bike has a fuel capacity of 18-liter

Benelli TRK 251 has a ground clearance of 170mm

Benelli TRK 251 sits on a steel trellis frame and features a naked design with a prominent beak, a raised transparent windscreen, a 18-liter fuel tank, a split-style stepped-up seat, a luggage carrier, and an upswept exhaust. It also houses an all-LED lighting setup, a fully-digital instrument console, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Metzeler Sportec tires.

Information A 30hp motor fuels the motorcycle

The Benelli TRK 251 is powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 29.9hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Dual-channel ABS is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the Benelli TRK 251 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling while applying the brakes. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Benelli TRK 251: Pricing and availability

In India, the Benelli TRK 251 has been priced at Rs. 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorbike are already underway, while deliveries are expected to start soon.