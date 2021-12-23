Auto Honda Navi exported to US as CKD units

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 02:07 pm

Honda Navi's exports to US begin

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has expanded its export market by dispatching 5,000 units of its Navi two-wheeler to the US. The mini bikes have been exported as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units. The Navi has been sent to the US via Honda de Mexico. To recall, it was discontinued in India last year but was launched in the US in November 2021.

Honda Navi debuted in 2016, which is when its exports began. The company has sold nearly two lakh units of the Navi in more than 22 export markets, including Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. It is also the automaker's first fully made-in-India vehicle. Although it was discontinued in India last year, it attracts a huge demand in the overseas markets.

Design Honda Navi has a kerb weight of 100kg

The Honda Navi features a unique design with a single-piece fairing, a sloping fuel tank, blacked-out side-mounted exhaust, and a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail. It houses a halogen headlight, an analog instrument console, and rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels. The bike weighs 100kg and has a fuel capacity of 3.5 liters and a wheelbase of 1,286mm.

Information An 8hp engine fuels the vehicle

The Honda Navi is powered by a 109.19cc, fan-cooled motor that makes 7.9hp of power at 7,000rpm and 9Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT automatic gearbox.

Safety Telescopic forks are offered for front suspension

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Navi is equipped with drum brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the mini bike are taken care of by a telescopic fork on the front side and a spring-loaded hydraulic type setup on the rear end.

Information Honda Navi: Pricing

In the US, the Honda Navi carries a price-tag of $1,807 (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh). As for the availability, it has been exported from India and the sale should soon begin.