Ahead of unveiling, Maserati MC20 (convertible) officially previewed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 12:13 am

Maserati MC20 (convertible) officially teased

Maserati is working on a convertible version of its MC20 coupe, which was launched in India earlier this month. The convertible MC20 is expected to be unveiled next year. In the latest development, the Italian automaker has released images of the four-wheeler, revealing its design features. It looks similar to the coupe model and will likely be fueled by the same engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Maserati MC20 (convertible) will be the company's first open-top model after the GranCabrio was discontinued last year. It will also be the first mid-engine roadster since 2005 when MC12's production came to an end. Further, Maserati has confirmed an upcoming electric variant of the MC20 apart from the convertible one. The new MC20 will rival Ferrari F8 Tributo and the McLaren 720S.

Exteriors The car will sport a hardtop roof

The convertible model of Maserati MC20 will feature a large sculpted bonnet, a coupe-like blacked-out grille with the Trident logo, sleek headlights, and a foldable hardtop roof instead of a fabric one. On the sides, there will be large butterfly doors, protruding ORVMs, and designer wheels. Dual exhausts and thin taillights should be available on the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information A twin-turbo V6 engine will fuel the car

The Maserati MC20 (convertible) will be powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, V6 motor that produces 621hp of power and 730Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors There will be dual 10.0-inch displays inside the cabin

The interiors of Maserati MC20 (convertible) have not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to offer Alcantara and stitched leather upholstery along with carbon fiber elements on the center console, steering wheel, as well as paddle shifters. The vehicle will also house a 10.0-inch digital instrument console and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Maserati Connect app and Amazon Alexa.

Information Maserati MC20 (convertible): Pricing and availability

The Maserati MC20 (convertible) will be unveiled sometime in early-2022. Its pricing information is currently unknown. For reference, the MC20 coupe carries a price-tag of Rs. 3.65 crore (ex-showroom) in India.