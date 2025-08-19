The company's shares hit a high of $3.18

Australia: Penny stock surges 8,700%, turns $11K into $1M

By Mudit Dube 03:31 pm Aug 19, 202503:31 pm

Kaili Resources, an Australian mining company dealing with rare earths, witnessed a jaw-dropping 8,733% surge in its share price on Monday. The company's shares hit a high of $3.18 during the trading session, compared to its previous closing price of $0.36. The spike was triggered by the announcement of drilling approvals for rare earth metals in South Australia on August 15.