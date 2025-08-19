Suzlon becomes 1st Indian energy firm to join RE100

Suzlon's ambitious carbon neutrality goals

This move is part of Suzlon's larger plan to go carbon neutral for its main operations by 2035, and hit net zero emissions across its whole value chain by 2040.

Over the past year, they've already reached nearly 93% carbon neutrality at their plants and cut Scope 1 and 2 emission intensity by almost 89%.

As CEO JP Chalasani puts it, this shows Suzlon's commitment to sustainability for future generations.