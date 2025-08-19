Info Edge shares jump 2% on strong quarterly results

Marginally positive outlook for the stock in the near term

Looking at the full year ending March 2025, Info Edge posted revenue of ₹2,849.55 crore and more than doubled its net profit to ₹1,432.89 crore compared to last year.

The company recently split its shares (from a face value of ₹10 down to ₹2) and announced a final dividend of ₹3.60 per share—both moves aimed at making things sweeter for shareholders as the business keeps growing strong.