Info Edge shares jump 2% on strong quarterly results
Info Edge India's stock climbed 2% to ₹1,380.90 on Tuesday, thanks to a solid performance for the quarter ending June 2025.
The company's revenue grew to ₹790.86 crore (up from ₹676.71 crore last year), and net profit also rose nicely to ₹347.38 crore.
Marginally positive outlook for the stock in the near term
Looking at the full year ending March 2025, Info Edge posted revenue of ₹2,849.55 crore and more than doubled its net profit to ₹1,432.89 crore compared to last year.
The company recently split its shares (from a face value of ₹10 down to ₹2) and announced a final dividend of ₹3.60 per share—both moves aimed at making things sweeter for shareholders as the business keeps growing strong.